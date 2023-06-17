Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Visit Lord Venkateswara Temple, Watch Video

Telugu actor Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a US-based techie on June 3 at Jaipur’s The Leela Palace. The couple had been painting the tinsel town red with their romantic pictures. They recently visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

A video of their visit has surfaced on social media in which they can be seen offering their prayers to Lord Venkateswara and the temple priests are graciously presenting them with “prasadams". Rakshitha Reddy wore a red suit and Sharwanand dressed up in a traditional puja attire. Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Sharwanand will feature in the film, tentatively titled Sharwa 35, directed by Sriram Adittya. The writer duo Carthyk and Arjun has penned the storyline of this movie. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, one of the successful producers of the Telugu film industry is producing Sharwa 35. Vivek Kuchibhotla is associated with the movie as co-producer. Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame composed the music for the film while Vishnu Sharma is in charge of the cinematography.

Sharwanand last acted in the film Oke Oka Jeevitham, directed by Shree Karthick. This film revolves around a boy who loses his mother (Amala Akkineni) at a very young age and finds solace in music. Oke Oka Jeevitham’s poignant storyline struck a chord with the audience and was successful at the box office. Sathish, Ramesh Thilak, Vennela Kishore, Ritu Varma and others acted in the movie. Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Oke Oka Jeevitham was released on September 9, 2022, in Telugu and Tamil.