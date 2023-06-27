CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Racy Cutout Monokini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Nia Sharma looks smoking hot in a neon green monokini.

Nia Sharma looks smoking hot in a neon green monokini.

Nia Sharma is raising the heat in a very racy neon green cutout monokini as she chills on a beach. Check out her sexy video here

Nia Sharma is turning the up the heat in her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who has been vacationing in the US, showed off her bombshell body in a very racy neon green monokini with a cut-out torso as she hit Venice beach in California.

Nia’s neon green monokini looked ultra-glamorous and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of stylish goggles. Sharing the hot video, Nia wrote, “Always going Shalala la in my head…" Nia’s video went viral in no time, with fans calling her “hottie" in the comment section

Nia Sharma looks smoking hot in a neon green monokini.

Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.

Nia Sharma flaunts her bold dance moves in a sexy video.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
  1. Nia Sharma
  2. TV
first published:June 27, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 11:48 IST