Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves to Daiyya Daiyya Song With Simran Jat; Watch

TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her stellar acting, as well as her dance skills. In fact, she has become the talk of the town with her recent performance to item number Daiyya Daiyya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song featured the Naagin 4 actress opposite Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in the series Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega. Celebrating the success of the track, the actress grooved to it with choreographer Simran Jat in a high-energetic dance session.

Simran Jat shared a video of the same on Instagram. The clip begins with the Jamai Raja actress entering the room dressed in a sheer black top with a matching bralette underneath and grey jogger pants. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. She hugs Simran and soon, the duo start dancing to the song. Their perfect synchronization and on-point hook step left the fans in awe. Sharing this video, Simran wrote, “Danced to this amazing song in class with the most talented and humble, Nia Sharma.”

Right after the video was posted, Nia Sharma quickly commented, “The best time. The coolest vibe. Keep it going, guys.” Reacting to the dance performance, one user wrote, “Loved it! Killed it!”, while another commented, “Breathtaking! No other words can describe it!” A fan wrote, “Oh my God! My two favourites in one frame.”

Check out the video here:

Previously, Nia Sharma was spotted enjoying the success bash for the song Daiyya Daiyya. She can be seen dancing and celebrating the joyous occasion with her friends Krystle D'Souza and Ravi Dubey.

Here is the video:

Nia Sharma’s dance number Daiyya Daiyya from Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega earned her praise from audiences. The track has been composed by Haroon-Gavin and lyrics are by Siddhant Kaushal. The music video has been directed and choreographed by Prince Gupta.

Apart from Suniel Shetty, Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and Rahul Dev in key roles.

