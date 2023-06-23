HOT! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In A Racy Cutout One-Piece, Sexy Video, Photos Go Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma showed off her bombshell body on Thursday as she posted some racy photos and sexy videos to Instagram. Nia sizzled in a busty white swimsuit with a cut-out torso for racy snaps as she hit Malibu beach in the US.

The white swimsuit, which left Nia’s torso exposed with a massive cut-out, looked ultra-glamorous and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of stylish goggles. Sharing the photos, Nia wrote, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic…"

In another post, Nia Sharma can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in a white bralette top and black mini skirt as she enjoys her trip to the US.

Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.