Sexy! Nia Sharma Oozes Glamour In A Very Racy Black Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is burning up Instagram with her sexy video. In the reel, which has now gone viral on social media, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her toned figure in an ultra-glamorous saree paired with a very racy black bralette.

Nia looks smoking hot in the black saree as she does her eye makeup in the viral video. She glamourised her look by sporting a blood nude lip shade along with a pair of dangler earrings. One user commented, “So hot." Another one said, “So sexy."

Nia Sharma may not be very active on the small screen but the actress often takes the internet by storm with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Nia Sharma is known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also been a part of several reality shows, including “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She recently made a cameo as a dancer in the Indian adaptation of the hit show Vampire Dairies titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Apart from this, Nia Sharma has often made headlines for making bold choices, be it with regards to her projects or her clothes. Speaking about it in an earlier interview, Nia remembered that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017 when she was in the news for her project Twisted. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same. How did that become my attempt at being in the news, are you alright? Every song comes with their own characters and I have played them all with equal élan," she told Bollywood Bubble.