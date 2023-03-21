Nia Sharma Plays With Waves in Sexy Black Bikini, Proves She is the Ultimate Beach Babe

Nia Sharma is a beach baby, just one scroll down her Instagram profile serves as proof of it. When she’s not working, she focuses either on exercising or going on a vacation. But what steals the limelight isn’t only her keen bikini choices but also her bubbly personality. Just like in this throwback video, wherein the television actress can be seen embracing the cool oceanic breeze as she plays with waves on a seashore. Dazzling in a black bikini, her bold outfit features golden-netted detailing along her neckline and the strings of her bikini bottoms.

With curly tresses left loose, Nia runs along the shoreline often splashing the cool water with her hands. At one point, the actress also plays with a ball while walking on the sand with a shooting screen placed in the background. It appears that the video was an impromptu behind-the-scene glimpse that she shared with her followers. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that Nia Sharma finds solace amidst the serene crashing of waves. Watch the video here:

In another beachy video shared by the television personality, Nia Sharma looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white monokini featuring a floral bow detail. But what grabbed the eyeballs was the addition of trendy sunglasses to her style statement. The footage showcased Nia Sharma striking multiple poses while relaxing on the watery shore. From embracing the waves to unleashing her cheeky personality, the video covered it all. While making a smart reference to the water waves, Nia Sharma captioned the clip, “Going with the flow.” Catch a glimpse of it here:

In terms of work, Nia Sharam last participated in the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 alongside choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. She made her debut in the TV world with the show Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha and soon became a household name for her stints in the daily soaps including Behenein, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. Besides this, Nia has also appeared in multiple music videos. She continues to explore her acting boundaries and has debuted in the digital space with two web shows in her kitty namely Twisted and Jamai Raja 2.0.

