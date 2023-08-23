Sexy! Nia Sharma Raises The Heat In A Plunging Gown With Thigh-High Slit, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is turning up the heat on the internet with her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who rose to prominence after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, flaunted her envious figure in a very racy gown as she shared her hot video on social media.

Nia looked too hot to handle in a white plunging gown which featured a thigh-high skit. The outfit complemented her bombshell body. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with strappy heels. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Something I truly enjoy is Dressing up! Serving few looks from The video Soul (From honey3.0)."

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.