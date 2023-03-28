Nia Sharma To Make Special Appearance on Karan Kundrra's Show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal; Deets Inside

It's good news for actress Nia Sharma's fans. The daily soap, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, has been gaining popularity due to its distinctive storyline. To add more excitement to the upcoming episodes, the makers will introduce a new character. Popular television actress Nia Sharma has been zeroed in by the creators to make a special guest appearance on the show to promote her upcoming single. She will be seen playing the role of a judge of a charity event.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nia mentioned that her involvement in the project is not a significant role or a cameo. She accepted the offer solely to promote her project and will only be on set for a brief period. “It's not a cameo or an important role. I just got an opportunity to promote my project and so I agreed. I am going to the set and it will be a short stint. I am glad to be part of the show because I have heard it has many interesting twists and turns," she said.

Despite not following the latest developments on the show, she expressed her excitement to be a part of it as she has heard that it has several intriguing twists. When asked if she would have preferred to portray a vampire character, Nia stated that she has not been approached for such a role. She told, “I haven't been approached to play a vampire, so I haven't really thought of playing one. When I am offered something like that, I will think about it."

Mamta and Yash Patnaik’s shows are known for their intriguing storylines, so it will be exciting to see what they have in store for Nia's cameo. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a supernatural fantasy TV series that airs on Colors TV since February of this year. It is loosely based on the American series The Vampire Diaries and has been produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment and Inspire Films. Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh feature in it.

Earlier today, Nia Sharma thrilled her fans by making an appearance in a stunning black saree. She happily posed for the paparazzi.

Nia Sharma marked her acting debut with the TV series Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, followed by a supporting role in Behenein. However, her breakthrough came with the portrayal of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

