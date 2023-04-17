Nick Jonas Adorable Moment With Daughter Malti Marie's 'First Soundcheck' At London Concert Will Melt Your Heart

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, performed at the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London. His desi fans got to witness the magic of his gig through the pictures and videos shared by his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. And now, Nick has also posted pictures from the concert, featuring their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as a special guest. This was the first time that Nick and Priyanka's daughter attended one of his concerts. The monochrome photograph shows Nick holding a microphone while he stands on the stage, with Malti in his arms. She is holding a headphone in her hand while looking away from the camera in the picture. Nick wore a white shirt and black trousers, while Malti was dressed in white at the concert. The singer shared the photo and wrote: “Her first soundcheck" with a red heart emoji.

As soon as he shared the picture online, friends and fans of the singer flocked to the comment section to praise the adorable father-daughter duo. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Aww.” Apart from her, one of the users commented, “Omggg this will be such a beautiful memory to look back on.” Another user wrote, “Moments like this will last for a lifetime! Enjoy these moments as a father!” One more user wrote, “The best thing on the internet right now.” Check out the post below:

Following the photo with his daughter, Nick Jonas also posted several pictures with Priyanka Chopra. The photos show Priyanka wearing a multi-coloured dress layered with a fur coat of similar hues. Additionally, she accessoried her look with sparkling hair clips. In contrast, Nick opted for an entirely black outfit. The pictures appear to have been taken on the same day the concert was held at the Albert Hall.

Priyanka also shared some BTS moments from the concert, including a photo of Nick Jonas holding Malti on stage.

Recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra visited India along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. During their trip, they attended the two-day-long NMACC gala. Pictures and videos of their arrival at the airport went crazy viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick will be seen making a cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited film Love Again. The film also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Celine Dion in crucial roles.

