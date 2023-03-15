Nick Jonas Colours Multi Crore Rolls Royce Ghost With Holi Colours, Priyanka Chopra Screams 'Oh No'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always make sure to celebrate Indian festivals with great pomp and fervour and this year’s Holi was no exception. The celebrity couple hosted a Holi party at the Los Angeles home for their friends and family. Celebs such as Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough, Falguni, Shane Peacock, and many more were in attendance. While glimpses from their party are already doing rounds on the internet, a new fun video of Nick Jonas enjoying the festival has now surfaced online.

In the clip, Nick is drenched in colours and is seen rolling atop their white luxury car, passing the Holi colours from his clothes to the bonnet. After colouring the car, he proudly poses in front of it and gives two thumbs up to the camera. Priyanka Chopra, who appears to be filming, can be heard laughing as Nick colours their car. “Oh no, oh no!” she can be heard in the background. The video also includes ‘Happy Holi’ stickers and a tears of joy emoji.

Fans were super delighted on watching the video. One of the users wrote, “Wait for a few more years, he will be more desi than our OG Desi girl herself.” Another user wrote, “I have laughed harder than Pri. Oh, my goodness! Nick celebrates the Holi festival more than many of us.” One more user added, “No! Omg too funny! Eek, that precious car!”

Watch the video below:

Priyanka Chopra recently organized a pre-Oscars gathering aimed at highlighting South Asian excellence in Los Angeles. Celebs such as Preity Zinta, Mindy Kaling, Ram Charan, Malala Yousafzai and many others gathered to honour this year’s nominees. Priyanka chose a shimmering silver three-piece ensemble off the racks at Falguni Shane Peacock for the occasion.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, released a new version of King’s song called Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song left a lasting impression on many listeners, who were taken aback when Nick sang a line in Hindi. King’s song has been a major hit when it was first released, but it gained new attention once Nick gave it an English twist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next star in the much-awaited series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Apart from this, she also has Jim Strouse’s directorial film Love Again opposite Sam Heughan.

