Nick Jonas Congratulates Parineeti Chopra on Engagement With Raghav Chadha; Fans Missed Their 'Jiju'

Nick Jonas skipped Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony but ensured he sent his best wishes to his sister-in-law and her soon-to-be husband Raghav Chadha. On Saturday night, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a small ceremony. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their friends and family which was followed by an engagement party. While Priyanka Chopra flew down to be a part of the celebrations, Nick couldn’t make it.

However, taking to the comments section, Nick sent his love to the couple. He commented, “Congrats!" along with a heart emoji. Fans replied to his comment, admitting that they missed their ‘international jiju’ at the bash. A fan commented, “@nickjonas roke pe kyu nahi the jeeja ji." A second fan asked, “@nickjonas jeeju aap q nhi aye." Another added, “Would love to see you in the wedding."

It seems like Nick Jonas will be missing the engagement due to the release of Jonas Brothers’ new album, titled The Album. On Friday, Nick and his fellow Jonas Brothers band members, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, released their new album. Besides celebrating the new release, they were also seen hosting a Today concert on Friday and even sat down for an interview with the publication. It is likely that the trio will be participating in promotional activities.

Nick has bonded with Parineeti on various occasions. They often stepped out for holidays and Parineeti has joined the couple to celebrate Priyanka’s birthdays as well. We cannot wait to see Nick and Raghav in the same frame.

Meanwhile, the ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the Chopra family members. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.