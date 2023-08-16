Nick Jonas FALLS During Jonas Brothers Concert, His Reaction To It Breaks the Internet; Watch

Nick Jonas fell down during the Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday night. The singer joined his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, for a concert in the US. The brothers were seen in their best spirits, singing their biggest hits and interacting with the crowd. During one such interaction, Nick had a fall. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Nick was seen making his way closer to fans while he continued to sing the song being performed.

As he made his way back towards his brothers, he didn’t notice that a part of the stage was opened and he fell into the opening. While his bodyguards tried to reach out to help, the singer quickly bounced back, ignored the incident and continued to sing. His reaction has caught fans’ attention, with many calling him a professional for continuing with his performance.

OMG, the guard was so stressed trying to stop him 😭 but why opened the hole with him there, literally he walked and was closed how he would know they opened https://t.co/pOXE0L6YZI pic.twitter.com/ZIl4IwGymD— NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) August 16, 2023

Nick and his fellow Jonas Brothers recently kicked off their tour. Priyanka Chopra was present at the first concert over the weekend. Priyanka looked sensationally hot in a crop top which she paired with a black skirt and a leather jacket. Nick dazzled in an all-white ensemble for the concert. In one of the photos, Priyanka cuddles up to her hubby as they strike a sexy pose together.

Priyanka shared the photos and wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"