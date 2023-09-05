Nick Jonas Flirts With Priyanka Chopra in Front of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas; Fans Pray For Them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did not hold back on the romance at the recent Jonas Brothers’ concert. The Bollywood-Hollywood actress made her way to Austin and joined fans to enjoy the Jonas Brothers concert. In several videos shared by fans online, Priyanka was seen standing in an area close to the stage, allowing Nick to spot her quickly. While Nick performed with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, his eyes were mostly on Priyanka.

In a video shared a fan, Nick was seen singing the song, Love Her, while facing Priyanka. The video revealed Priyanka blushed as Nick performed. In another video, Nick was seen stepping donw the stage and giving Priyanka a quick high-five before he walked through the crowd. The videos have won the internet over, with many praying that the couple’s relationship only grows stronger.

“May God continued to bless and protect both of them at all time," a fan wrote. “Please let them stay happy and together," added another. “May God protect and bless the family ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻 always," a third user wrote. “May God pour out his Mercy and Blessings upon them Always and Forever…!!! 👍🙏🙏❤️❤️👫😍😍🔥🔥," a fourth user wrote.

While fans often pray for the couple, this time around, the prayers could be attributed to the recent rumours that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are separating. For the unversed, over the weekend, TMZ reported Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner could be headed for a divorce. The news left Jonas Brothers’ fans heartbroken. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to react to the divorce rumours.