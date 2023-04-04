Nick Jonas Helps Wifey Priyanka Chopra Get Off Stage, Adorably Fixes Her Dress; Watch

National jiju Nick Jonas’ chivalrous gesture has prompted the internet to hail him as “a gentleman". New footage from the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) captures Ranveer Singh escorting Priyanka Chopra off the stage after the duo set the dance stage ablaze with their Gallan Goodiyan performance. While Ranveer helped the global diva walk down the staircase, her musician husband Nick Jonas was already standing at the end of the step to make sure her smooth exist. The video captures Nick Jonas extending his arms allowing Chopra to take his support.

But what happens next is what made major waves on social media. It appears that Ranveer Singh cracked some kind of joke that made Nick Jonas smile before the trio bid adieu to each other. As Chopra made her way into the crowd, the Close-hitmaker supposedly sat down to help fix her wifey’s dress. In the background, a smiling Nita and Mukesh Ambani watch Priyanka Chopra’s transition from the stage all while cheering for the performers on stage. Actress Alia Bhatt and director Kabir Khan were also spotted enjoying in the background. Watch the video, here.

Priyanka, who is back in her home country after a long time, is going back to her roots to enjoy all the little things that bring her happiness. This included going on an auto-rickshaw date with Nick Jonas. The diva gave fans a sneak peek of their quality time together in a string of mushy photos that were shared on Instagram. “Date night and a (rickshaw emoji) with my forever guy Nick Jonas,” wrote Priyanka while sharing the photos. Take a look at it below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming American TV series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News