Nick Jonas Indulges In PDA With Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra, Says 'I Love Celebrating...'

Nick Jonas has penned a heartfelt birthday wish to his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra, who turned 41 on July 18. Nick, who has been married to Priyanka Chopra for over four years, took to his Instagram account to share a love-filled photo with the Citadel star alongside a mushy birthday note.

In the mushy picture, Priyanka and Nick strike a romantic pose on what appears to be a yacht as the couple spends some quality time together. Priyanka looks uber-stylish in maxi dress with an extra-plunging neckline. While Nick keeps it casual in a pastel blue tee and shorts. Sharing the picture, Nick wrote, “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday, my love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, dug out a special photo from her engagement album to wish her ‘Mimi Didi.’ Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which Priyanka was seen fixing Parineeti’s hair while she was seated for the puja at her engagement. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wished Priyanka and thanked her for all that she has done for her.

Multiple media reports claimed that Priyanka spent her birthday with her family, including Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas. While neither Nick, nor Priyanka posted any photos from the birthday celebrations, a photo of Priyanka, allegedly from the party in Barbados, went viral on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prime Video’s series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. It also featured Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Priyanka is now prepping for her upcoming film, Heads of State. She is going to be seen with John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The director of the film is Ilya Naishuller.