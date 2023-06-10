Nick Jonas Is All Hearts As Wife Priyanka Chopra Drops Stunning Photos From Rome

Priyanka Chopra’s, the global icon, recent pictures have taken the internet on fire. She recently took to social media to share breathtaking pictures and left her fans in awe. They have been showering her with compliments but it was her husband Nick Jonas’s comment which grabbed everyone’s attention. He was all hearts for his wife’s captivating beauty.

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a gown by Giambattista Valli Couture. The gown boasted a plunging V neckline and dramatic full sleeves with long feathers. The flared bottom featured a high slit. To complete her look, the actress accessorized with a dark green necklace featuring multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant with intricate white and green detailing. Priyanka actress opted for brown eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner. For her hair, the actress styled it in a pigtail hairstyle. As soon as she shared pictures, Nick dopped heart-faced emojis in the comment section. Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

One of the fans wrote, “It’s like she doesn’t age. Exactly the way I saw her in the movie Aitraaz and that’s almost 20 years ago.” Another wrote, “I can’t believe she is 40.”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The series has been praised by fans and very soon its Indian version will be aired. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in it. She was recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.