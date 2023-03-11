Priyanka Chopra hosted a star-studded bash ahead of the 95th Academy Awards that’ll be taking place on Sunday in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is nothing but proud! The party, hosted for the second consecutive year, recognised the South Asian artists nominated at the Oscars. This year, the Oscars are extra special for Indians as RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song along with two documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers receiving nods.

Several celebs like Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mindy Kaling graced the Quantico star’s bash. Following the party, Nick took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gathering. In the first one, Nick Jonas looks dapper and phat in a black suit and pants paired with black boots as he stands alongside Priyanka Chopra. The Bajirao Mastani star on the other hand is rocking a white three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock India. The second picture captured PeeCee smiling and striking a pose for the cameras.

Along with the pictures, Nick also penned a sweet note for Priyanka. “So proud of my incredible wife for putting this event on for the second year in a row to celebrate South Asian Excellence during Oscar’s week. Met so many amazing people and got to celebrate the remarkable South Asian nominees this year at Hollywood’s biggest night," he said.

Fans of the power couple took note of their camaraderie and dropped endearing compliments in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Thank You for supporting South Asians in entertainment. We love to see it!" Another one commented, “Such a beautiful couple. Screams true love! God Bless!" Someone else said, “You are amazing Nick! Thank you for advocating for South Asian Excellence. We recognise it and appreciate it so much!" A fan stated, “The way they appreciate and support each other!!"

RRR’s Naatu Naatu is in the running to win the Best Original Song category of the 95th Academy Awards alongside Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, and Sony Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne’s This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 12 during the live broadcast of the 95th Oscar Awards, set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here