Nick Jonas REACTS to Indian Paparazzi Calling Him 'Nick-Wa, Jiju,' Says 'I Did Hear That But...'

Nick Jonas has finally reacted to a hilarious video in which the Indian paparazzi called him “Aeyy Nick-wa" and “jiju" as he arrived with Priyanka Chopra at the NMACC fashion gala in Mumbai.

During his appearance on BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show, Nick spoke out about being called “jiju" by the paparazzi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event, which took place last month.

When the host said if she could call him “jiju," Nick laughed and replied, “Sure." “A lot of people call you that," the host added. To this, Nick recalled, “We were just in Mumbai recently for the cultural centre the Ambanis opened and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me ‘jiju’."

The host then played a audio from the event and said, “They were calling you something else also. Did you hear that?" The audio had a paparazzo screaming, “Aey, Nick-waa…" Nick responded, “I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It’s been a couple of years because of Covid since I was there. So, this was a fun trip. Great to hear all the nicknames that I have now."

Well, Nick Jonas wasn’t the only international star at the fashion gala. The media also spotted Tom Holland and Zendaya, who flew down to attend the special gala.

Priyanka and Nick also attended the launch of the centre. Speaking with Anusha Dandekar at the event, Priyanka lauded Nita Ambani for her efforts towards building the cultural centre. “I think Nita ma’am has done for the culture in India so much. I think the Ambani family really has their pulse on Indian culture and the pride of being from the country and you know for the global Indian specifically as well, I feel like this is going to be really special," she said.