Nick Jonas Recalls Varmala Ceremony With Priyanka Chopra: ' It's A Great Way For The Families To Connect'

Nick Jonas is a true blue pop sensation all around the world. The singer also makes headlines for being the most adorable husband to Priyanka Chopra and doting father to daughter Malti Marie Jonas. That love is reciprocated equally by PeeCee herself and that’s evident from all the social media posts that the Citadel star makes on her Instagram. Nick Jonas, who married Priyanka Chopra in an intimate wedding at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1-2 in 2018 recently spoke about the ‘Varmala Ceremony’.

In an interview with People, Nick Jonas shed thoughts on the varmala ceremony from his Hindu marriage with PeeCee. Enlightening everyone about the custom, the singer shared,

“There’s this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there’s sort of a game that’s played where this garland is put on each other. They try to be the first to put the garland on the other."

He added, “And it’s surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant. So it’s really for the family members to feel pride and that’s just a funny game. But it’s really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.