Nigerian Actress Mercy Aigbe Performs Hajj With Husband, Pics Inside

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has been in the news for performing Hajj with her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

According to reports, Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam after getting married to Kazim in 2022. Since then, the actress has been studying the Quran and practising Namaz as well. The couple is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in order to participate in the pilgrimage.

In a series of posts shared by the actress on Instagram, she was seen on the pilgrimage to Mecca. She captioned the photos, “May Allah accept our supplication on this very special day as an act of ibadah. Amin. Jummah Mubarak everyone."

Fans were delighted to see Mercy Aigbe and showered her with praise in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Wallahi you’re beautiful." Another user wrote, “Wow you look so pretty in Hijab."

In another post, Mercy Aigbe is seen posing along with her husband and wishing everyone on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. She captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak from Alhaji @kazimadeoti and of course the latest Alhaja. May all your sacrifices and supplications be accepted as an act of Ibadah. I miss Oro this Ileya. Ya’ll enjoy the celebrations."

In her latest post, Mercy Aigbe is seen wearing traditional black clothing and posing for the camera. The actress looks extremely happy in the pictures and captioned them, “Latest Alhaja, but feel free to call me Hajia Minnah. Jumma Mubarak. May god continue to answer our prayers and grant all of our heart desires."

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is considered a mandatory religious duty for all Muslims who have become adults and are physically and financially fit to undertake the religious journey. It is said that doing this once in life purifies the person, and all the sins are forgiven.