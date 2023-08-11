Niharika Konidela Carries Her Own Sunshine With This One-Shoulder Yellow Gown

Actress Niharika Konidela predominantly acts in Telugu films. She catapulted to fame with her debut film Oka Manasu. Niharika is also known for her outside-the-box fashion choices. She recently shared a picture, wearing a yellow thigh-high-slit gown. Niharika posed amid a dreamy backdrop – a hilly landscape adorned with hot air balloons. Niharika captioned the photo, “Once upon a time in Capadoccia.” Cappadocia, located in Turkey, is one of the most popular places for hot-air balloon flights in the world. The place’s unique landscape and perfect weather conditions all year round provide idealistic conditions for hot air balloon flights. There are roughly about 260 flying days in a year in Cappadocia.

Fans loved Niharika in this outfit. One of them commented, “Stunningly classic.” Others also dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section. “Colourful charm, Awww”, read another comment.

Niharika had treated her followers to another photoshoot in an almost similar mustard-yellow thigh-high-slit gown previously as well. The only difference between both the gowns was the plunging neckline and the tied-up detailing at the back. She posed in the sunlight for the photographs and had captioned it, “Sun’s best kisses.”

One of the users commented, “Looking gorgeous,” while another one wrote,” Super.” “Sexy Pictures”, wrote a third user.

Niharika is a foot forward when it comes to her professional life as well. She recently acted in the web series Dead Pixels, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It revolves around the journey of three young friends, whose lives revolve around an online video game. The goal of these three friends is to defeat a virtual villain. Whether they are successful in accomplishing their objective or not forms the premise of this series.

Dead Pixels couldn’t receive favourable reviews from the critics. They thought that despite a novel idea, there was a lack of depth in the series, due to which it failed. Critics wrote that the actors have performed their roles well, but the series looks like it has been too stretched. Actors like Sai Ronak and Harsha Chemudu have also acted in this series.