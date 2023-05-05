Niharika Konidela CONFIRMS Divorce From Chaitanya Jonnalagadda? Viral Video Has Fans Convinced

Actress Niharika Konidela’s latest Instagram post has fans convinced that she confirmed her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika sparked rumours of a split last month when she unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram. She soon followed the social media move by deleting her wedding photos from her Instagram account.

Although Niharika is yet to issue a statement about the alleged split, her new video has fans believing that Niharika is referring to her divorce. In the video, Niharika is seen working out at the gym. While she lifts weights, a number of affirming notes to herself.

“Gentle reminder for the week: Protect your energy, you are capable, be kind to yourself, you are stronger than you think, prioritise your sleep, you are enough, drink your water, live and let others live," she wrote in a video showing her working out. She shared the video with the caption, “Note to self."

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

On the work front, it seems like Niharika is making her acting comeback after taking a break. She will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Dead Pixels. Niharika Konidela stars alongside Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi in the series.

