Niharika Konidela CONFIRMS Divorce From Chaitanya Jonnalagadda With Latest Instagram Post?

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has been grabbing headlines for rumours about her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya have been married since 2020. However, multiple media reports have suggested that all is not well between the couple.

Now, Niharika’s latest Instagram post has fans convinced that she and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are not together anymore. In her latest post, Niharika Konidela welcomed her sister-in-law, actress Lavanyan Tripathi, who got engaged to Varun Tej. The couple hosted an intimate engagement ceremony at Varun’s house with only close family and friends attending the ceremony. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi were also present at the ceremony.

However, the absence of Niharika’s husband, Chaitanya, from Varun Tej’s engagement has further fueled speculation about their rumored divorce. One user commented, “Jiju didn’t come?" Another one said, “Where is Varun’s jiju?" A third user wrote, “Where is Chay?" “They broke up, bro," a user replied.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika Konidela, sparked divorce rumours last month when she unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram. She also deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram account.

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

On the work front, it seems like Niharika is making her acting comeback after taking a break. She will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Dead Pixels. Niharika Konidela stars alongside Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi in the series.