Niharika Konidela Looks Stunning In Her Sporty Wear, Fans Shower Love

Actress-turned-producer Niharika Konidela, the niece of South superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. She started her acting journey in 2016 with the movie Oka Manasuu. Since her first project, she has made a special place for herself in the industry. However, apart from her silver screen presence, the diva is also renowned for her brilliant fashion choices.

Recently, Niharika shared a couple of photographs in her casual attire. She looked stunning in a brown criss-cross crop top, which she teamed with a matching jacket and black joggers. While the actress completed her sporty look with a pair of black socks and white sneakers. She opted for nude makeup and tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail, leaving a few strands of braids open in the front. The actress is seen in a playground as she poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “All work and no play is dangerous!"

Seeing the post, actor Sai Ronak commented, "Style", while one of her fans said, "Amazing". "Beautiful," wrote another user.

another user.

Niharika is an avid social media user. Three days ago, the actress surprised her followers and dropped another string of pictures on social media. In the photos, Niharika is seen slaying in a sleeveless multi-coloured dress, which she paired with a pair of white flats. " Minding mine," reads the caption.

Seeing the post, fans showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela is the sister of actor Varun Tej. While her cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun are all well-known actors in Telugu cinema.

On the professional front, Niharika Konidela began her career as a host for a Telugu-language TV show. She has hosted famous television programs, including Dhee Extreme Dance Show for the portions Dhee Junior 1 and Dhee Junior 2, which broadcast on ETV Network. The actress also owns her own production company, Pink Elephant Pictures, founded in 2015. After that, under her production banner, she acted in and funded the Telugu web series Muddapappu Avakai. The show is available on YouTube, and a lot of people loved it.

Meanwhile, she is currently busy working on the upcoming web series, Dead Pixels.