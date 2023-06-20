Niharika Konidela Looks Super Cool In Orange Crop Top And Faded Denim, See Pic

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela needs no introduction. She is an avid social media user and impresses her fans every time she uploads her pictures on social media. Niharika, who made her debut with the 2016 film Oka Manasu, always stays in the limelight for her on-fleek sartorial statements. From exquisite traditional wear to uber-chic fits, her fashion wardrobe has it all.

This time, the 29-year-old diva grabbed our attention with her casual, cool avatar. Niharika dropped the picture on her official Instagram handle. She also gave us a cue on how to dress up for our next hangout this summer. In the photograph, the actress is seen donning a full-sleeved orange colour crop top which she teamed with faded blue jeans. Niharika sported minimal makeup for the clicks, kept her hair open and wore a matching pair of shades as she posed for the camera. She rounded off her look with a beaded neckpiece and a pair of white sneakers. “I didn’t choose the spotlight. The spotlight chose me," Niharika captioned her picture.

The picture went viral immediately. Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Wow wonderful picture," and another said, “Super photo". Many others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Six days back, Niharika shared another set of pictures with fans. In the photos, the diva slayed in her desi look. Niharika draped a pastel blue colour silk saree with silver detailing all over it. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse choosing subtle makeup, tied her hair in a bun and added gajra to it. She completed her look with a diamond necklace set and matching bangles. “Just another day that I was happy," read her caption.

On the professional front, the actress has worked in a number of popular movies including Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She was recently seen in the web series Dead Pixels. The show centred on four misfits whose world revolves around the fictional online computer game, Battle of Thrones, splitting between their real and virtual lives, and how they cross over. The series also featured Akshay Lagusani and Sai Ronak in pivotal roles and is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.