Niharika Konidela REACTS To Brother Varun Tej's Wedding Rumours With Lavanya Tripathi

The reports of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding has been circulating on social media, generating a significant buzz. This speculation gained traction after Varun’s father, Naga Babu, hinted that his son is prepping to tick the marriage milestone off his list. While Varun Tej has managed to keep his romantic life away from public attention, fans have long speculated about his relationship with Lavanya Tripathi, believing they have been together for several years. Now, the question arises: Are wedding bells truly in store for this rumoured couple? Well, Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela has something to say about it.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming Telugu web show, Dead Pixels, Niharika Konidela interacted with the media. It was during the promotional interview when the actress was asked to comment on all the buzz about her brother’s marriage. Interestingly, Niharika neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, instead, she decided to dodge the question. “Let’s talk about Dead Pixels,” she told Filmy Hunt.

Adapted from the popular UK-based gamer comedy series, Dead Pixels, the Telugu remake helmed by Aditya Mandala brings forth a fresh perspective. The Indian version showcases a talented ensemble cast including Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, and Akshay Lagusani in significant roles. Centred around the lives of three friends consumed by their passion for a video game, the show delves into the chaos that unfolds when their virtual escapades begin to disrupt their real-life relationships.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding rumours:

Earlier this year, Naga Babu reportedly stated his son Varun Tej will soon introduce his bride to the media. Soon after a report by Pinkvilla claimed the rumoured couple have decided to take their relationship to the next level. It is suggested they are set to be engaged in June, which will be followed by an intimate wedding celebration by the end of 2023. If rumour mills are to be believed then it was Varun Tej who popped the big question on Lavanya Tripathi’s birthday. He supposedly bought an extravagant diamond ring and flew down from Hyderabad to Bangalore to mark the special occasion by proposing to her.

It is important to note, both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi haven’t officially confirmed their relationship as well as the marriage rumours.

The duo have starred together in two movies namely Mister and Antariksham.