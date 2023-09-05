Niharika Konidela Shares Glimpses From Her African Getaway With Family

Actress Niharika Konidela is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. She catapulted to fame with her debut film Oka Manasu. She has a vibrant social media presence. Niharika Konidela keeps her fans posted about her whereabouts. Recently, she shared glimpses from her African getaway with her family. She is currently holidaying in Kenya (East Africa) with her father, actor Nagendra Babu; mother Padmaja Konidela and brother, actor Varun Tej. Niharika Konidela shared photos from their visit to the Lake Nakaru National Park. She was seen relaxing by the lake with her family while watching the sunset.

Niharika captioned her post, “Sundowner by the lake!” She was seen donning a casual black crop top and brown harem pants, paired with a cream-coloured scarf. Varun was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, with black jeans and sneakers. While Nagendra Babu donned a white shirt, black pullover and track pants, Padmaja was seen in a blue salwar suit. All four of them posed happily for the lens.

Niharika Konidela also posted an adorable reel from Kenya recently. In the clip, she can be seen posing one by one with her parents and brother. Niharika was seen teasing and hugging them while dancing for the camera. She added the song Ik Junoon from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara. Niharika Konidela captioned her post, “Same tribe different vibe.”

Niharika recently acted in the web series Dead Pixels, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It narrates the journey of three young friends, whose lives revolve around an online video game. The goal of these three friends is to defeat a virtual villain. Whether they are successful in accomplishing their objective or not forms the main theme of this series. Dead Pixels couldn’t receive positive feedback from the critics and audience. Despite a novel idea, many believe that the show lacked depth, due to which it couldn’t create a strong impact. Critics praised the show’s cast, citing that they have performed well. Actors like Sai Ronak and Harsha Chemudu also acted in this series.