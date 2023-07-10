Niharika Konidela's Divorce Linked To Father Nagendra Babu? Check What Reports Say

Actor Chiranjeevi’s niece and actor, Ram Charan’s cousin, actress Niharika Konidela confirmed her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda a few days ago. The couple, who got married in 2020, issued a joint statement announcing their separation.

In a recent Instagram post, Niharika requested her fans to kindly respect their privacy during this tough time. She wrote, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. I request some privacy to navigate this new normal in private."

She further wrote, "Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Niharika and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda filed for divorce in the Kukatpally Family Court on April 1. The court officially granted the divorce to Niharika and Chaitanya on June 5. Now, the speculations are rife with Niharika’s father, Nagendra Babu, being blamed for their unsuccessful marriage.

It is reported that Nagendra Babu brought up his daughter with lots of love. Some close friends even commented that her father did not teach her how to settle down after marriage. Allegations suggest that Niharika faced difficulties in adjusting to married life, with restrictions imposed by her husband Chaitanya and mother-in-law reportedly affecting her acting career. Tensions escalated between the couple, which led to their divorce, as per reports. Expressing regret among close acquaintances, Nagendra Babu blamed himself for excessively pampering his daughter, feeling responsible for the unsuccessful relationship, the reports further added.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda dated for five years before their wedding in December 2020. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and was attended by notable personalities from the film industry, including Varun Tej, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and others.

Niharika Konidela made her film debut in 2016 with the Telugu movie Oka Manasu. Before her acting career, she gained popularity as a television anchor, hosting several successful shows on a Telugu channel. In addition to her acting endeavours, she is the owner of a production company called Pink Elephant Pictures. Chaitanya, on the other hand, works as a Business Strategist in a prominent multinational corporation based in Hyderabad.