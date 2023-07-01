Niharika Konidela’s Husband Shares First Post In 4 Months Amid Seperation Rumours

Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has ended a four-month absence from social media. This has left fans puzzled as rumours swirl regarding the state of his relationship. It is being said that Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadd and Niharika Konidela are going through a rough path. The couple got married in a glitzy ceremony in December 2020. Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda shared a post showcasing pictures of Global Vipassana Pagoda. Accompanying the pictures, Venkata shared a note highlighting his by far the “best experience of existence." He also discussed incorporating Vipassana, a type of meditation, into his daily routine.

“My heart is filled with gratitude for this place and everyone and everything that led me here. Over the last 10 days, the exhilarating yet exhausting process of instilling Vipassana into my life was by far the best experience of my existence. Rarely in one’s life will they go somewhere with no expectations and come out with the wisdom they never knew they were in need of. Gratitude and only gratitude," the note in the caption read.

However, the post did not provide any clear indications about his relationship status, leaving fans and followers to continue speculating about what lies ahead for the couple.

There were rumours surrounding the couple’s separation as their recent online activities have fueled the gossip mill. Both Jonnalagadda and Niharika allegedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadd’s absence from Varun Tej’s engagement also added fuel to rumours.

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private and intimate ceremony held in August 2020. The engagement event was attended by their immediate family members. Chaitanya, an accomplished professional who graduated from BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), currently works as a Business Strategist in a prominent multinational corporation based in Hyderabad.

As expected, Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding was a grand and glamorous affair, graced by the presence of renowned family members such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan.