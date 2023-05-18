Niharika Konidela's Take On Denim Trend Is Too Good To Miss

Niharika Konidela, the niece of South superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is one of the leading actresses and producers in the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the film Oka Manasuu, which won millions of hearts. However, apart from her silver screen presence, the diva is also known for her mind-blowing fashion choices.

Recently, Niharika took to Instagram and shared a picture in her casual avatar. She looked ravishing in a denim tube peplum top teamed with brown cargo pants and white sneakers. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her traces open. Sharing the stunning photograph, the actress wrote, “Hazr daze," in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the photograph, one of the users said, “Awesome," and another one wrote, “Super photo". “The stunning beauty," commented a third user.

A few days ago, the actress surprised her fans and shared another snap from her photoshoot session. In the picture, she donned a black and beige colour printed co-ord set. Niharika wore a full-sleeve jacket which she paired with a black tank top and matching trousers. She wore black shoes to complete her look. “Over and out," the actress wrote in the caption.

top videos

Niharika Konidela started her career as a presenter on Telugu-language television. She has hosted a lot of popular TV shows, including Dhee Ultimate Dance Show for the segments Dhee Junior 1 and Dhee Junior 2, which aired on ETV Network. In 2015, the actress launched her film production company, Pink Elephant Pictures. Then she acted and bankrolled the Telugu web series Muddapappu Avakai under her own venture. This series was released on YouTube and received huge appreciation from the viewers.

Niharika is currently working on the upcoming web series Dead Pixels. The comedy show also stars Sai Ronak and Rajeev Kanakala in the pivotal role and is based on the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain.