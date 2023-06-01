Nikhil Siddhartha Birthday: Latest and upcoming Movies of the Karthikeya Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIKHIL SIDDHARTHA: Popular Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha turns 38 this year. He began his cinematic journey as an assistant director for filmmaker Lakshmikanth Chenna’s Hyderabad Nawabs (2006). The following year, he got his breakthrough in the Sekhar Kammula film Happy Days (2007). The star of Karthikeya and its sequel, Siddhartha has appeared in over 20 films since his debut in the film Sambaram (2003). To mark his birthday, we take a look at his latest and upcoming films.

Karthikeya 2 (2022)

The Chandoo Mondeti-directed adventure thriller sees Siddhartha return as Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy from the first film attempting to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna. The film was critically and commercially successful, earning Rs 121.50 crore gross worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. 18 pages (2022)

The romantic thriller, written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap for Netflix, sees Siddhartha stumbling upon a diary of one Nandini (Anupama Parameswaran) and falling in love with her. He learns that she is dead and sets out on a journey to fulfil her unaccomplished tasks. Spy (2023)

The upcoming Telugu-language thriller deals with the mystery of Subhash Chandra Bose’s death. Directed by Garry BH, the film sees Siddhartha tasked with solving the Netaji mystery, in what appears to be a globe-trotting adventure. Karthikeya 3 (TBA)

Following the massive success of Karthikeya 2, director Chandoo Mondeti said in an interview to news outlet Cinema Express, “I want to tell many stories of Karthikeya and want to make it into a franchise.” At the OTTplay Changemakers Awards 2023, Siddhartha said that Karthikeya 3 is “definitely arriving and we are going to start shooting in November.” He added that it will be made in 3D. The India House (TBA)

Actor Ram Charan of RRR fame will produce The India House, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Siddhartha is set to star as the lead of this film opposite Anupam Kher. The film will chronicle Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s revolutionary activities in the eponymous North London house.