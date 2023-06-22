Nikhil Siddhartha’s Action Thriller Spy Clears Censor Board, Locks Release Date

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha amassed a pan-India fan following after the release of Karthikeya 2 last year. The film managed to do well in the Hindi belt as well and became the highest-grossing film in the actor’s career. Right after Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha’s involvement in yet another big-budget film named Spy was announced. While Spy is eagerly awaited, Nikhil appeared on 18 pages in December last year, which also had a good response. And now, finally, the release date of Spy has been disclosed.

Nikhil Siddhartha, through a tweet, revealed June 29 as the release date of the film. It has also been reported that the film was recently cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. However, with only 1 week remaining for the film’s release, we have not got a trailer for the film as of yet. The trailer was supposed to be launched in a grand ceremony at AAA Cinemas today at 11:30 AM but the team has said that due to technical issues, there will be a little delay in the release of the trailer. The trailer will now be unveiled at 06:03 PM. In the poster tweeted by Nikhil, he is seen holding a gun and is surrounded by statues of freedom fighters.

Earlier, there were reports that the film’s release has been indefinitely postponed but the makers have assured that the release will take place on June 29 and that VFX work and other post-production-related work is being conducted at a breakneck pace.

Spy also features Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sen Gupta in significant roles in addition to Nikhil Siddhartha and Iswarya Menon. Sricharan Pakala is the composer of the soundtrack. Producer K Rajashekhar Reddy has penned the script for Spy.