Nikhil Siddhartha’s SPY Collects Rs 10 Crore At Box Office

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s SPY was opened to theatres on June 29. The film surpassed everyone’s expectations with excellent collections and became the all-time highest movie opening for Nikhil Siddhartha. It has been directed by Garry BH and written by Anirudh Krishna Murthy and K Raja Shekhar Reddy. Along with Nikhil, Iswarya Menon and Aryan Rajesh played the lead roles in the movie. The film is produced under the banner of ED Entertainments.

The movie created hype before its release with its action-packed trailer and story. The fast-paced music and thrilling actions seem to have created a spell on the audience. The pan-India movie on its first day on Telugu big screens collected a share in the range of Rs 4.28 crore. Worldwide, the movie collected Rs 6 crore and around Rs 10.45 crore gross. With this, SPY entered the ring with a break-even target of Rs 18.50 crore.

The movie revolves around the story of a RAW agent who unravels the mysterious connections between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The tremendous success of the film calls for the OTT release which according to media reports has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. It is reported that the acquisition has been done at a huge price, which is Rs 40 crore as disclosed by the filmmakers. The movie will start streaming 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

After the success of SPY, the pan-India image of Nikhil Siddhartha is gradually growing. After this, the actor will be gracing the big screens with his two upcoming movies. The first film is Swayambhu which is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and presented by Tagore Madhu. The first look of the movie was released earlier this month. The movie will be a historical drama. Along with this, fans are also waiting for Karthikeya 3, directed by Chandu Mondeti.