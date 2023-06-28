Nikhil Siddhartha's SPY Does Highest-ever Pre-release Business In Actor's Career

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has gained nationwide popularity with Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It became his highest-grossing film, collecting over Rs 100 crore. Now, the PAN India actor is set to captivate his fans and movie enthusiasts with an intense action thriller titled SPY, which is scheduled for release on June 29.

The theatrical trailer of SPY has garnered considerable attention and has generated high expectations among the audience. Moreover, the film has achieved a significant non-theatrical business, which is the highest in Nikhil Siddhartha’s career thus far. The non-theatrical rights for this pan-India film were reportedly sold for Rs 40 crore.

It is noteworthy that SPY is considered to be the first film of Nikhil Siddhartha to have achieved a decent table profit and pre-release business even before its theatrical release. This positive response in terms of business indicates the growing popularity and anticipation surrounding the film.

Let’s take a detailed look at the pre-release business of SPY:

1) Nizam: The film’s rights were sold for Rs 5 crore in the Nizam region.

2) Ceeded: The rights for the Ceeded region were sold for Rs 2 crore.

3) Andhra: The film’s rights in the Andhra region were sold for Rs 6 crore.

The combined rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were sold for a total of Rs 13 crore.

4) Karnataka + Rest of India: The film’s rights for Karnataka and the rest of India were sold for Rs 0.70 crore.

5) Overseas: The overseas rights for SPY were sold for Rs 1.80 crore.

6) Other Languages: The film’s rights for other languages were valued at Rs 2 crore.

SPY has undergone an extensive production phase, with the makers giving special attention to the film’s visual effects based on feedback and criticism received from fans and viewers. This led to a delay in the film’s release as the team aimed to enhance the visual experience for the audience. However, after careful consideration and improvements, SPY is now set to release in India and abroad on June 29. Fans can anticipate an enhanced cinematic experience on the big screen.