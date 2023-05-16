HOT! Nikki Tamboli Bares Her Midriff In Cut-Out Top And Skirt, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s latest holiday look is one that we already want to add to shopping cart. The 26-year-old actress-model shared a sexy video, filming herself in a stunning cut-out top and skirt while enjoying her exotic vacay in Goa.

Wearing the sexy co-ord set featuring an exposed midriff section, Nikki Tamboli captioned the sexy video, “Goa vibes." Nikki accessorised her revealing look with diamond studs.

Earlier, Nikki took the internet by storm as she posed for a sultry snap in a plunging black bodysuit. The actress showed off her enviable hourglass figure while posing on what appeared to be a bed with her denim open.

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!" The actress also posted a sexy reel in the same outfit. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her curves. She added the popular track Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by King and Nick Jonas to the reel.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.