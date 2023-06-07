CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage In A Very Plunging Choli, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage In A Very Plunging Choli, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 12:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikki Tamboli raises the heat in a very sexy lehenga choli.

Nikki Tamboli raises the heat in a very sexy lehenga choli.

Nikki Tamboli, who was recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, turns up the heat in a very hot lehenga choli. Check out her sexy video here

Nikki Tamboli has become a sensation on social media for showing off her bombshell body in sexy videos and photos. And yesterday was no exception. The Bigg Boss 14 fame sent temperatures soaring as she modelled a very racy lehenga choli in a hot video which has now gone viral on Instagram.

Nikki Tamobli, who became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show, often takes the internet by storm, thanks to her sensuous photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, a new video of Nikki flaunting her cleavage in a sexy orange lehenga choli has sent her fans into a frenzy.

Nikki Tamboli raises the heat in a very sexy lehenga choli.
Nikki Tamboli gets a big thumbs-up from fans for her latest photo shoot.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

RELATED NEWS

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Jogira Sara Ra Ra
  3. Nikki Tamboli
first published:June 07, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:June 07, 2023, 12:53 IST