Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage In A Very Plunging Choli, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli has become a sensation on social media for showing off her bombshell body in sexy videos and photos. And yesterday was no exception. The Bigg Boss 14 fame sent temperatures soaring as she modelled a very racy lehenga choli in a hot video which has now gone viral on Instagram.

Nikki Tamobli, who became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show, often takes the internet by storm, thanks to her sensuous photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, a new video of Nikki flaunting her cleavage in a sexy orange lehenga choli has sent her fans into a frenzy.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.