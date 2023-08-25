Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her 'Curves' In A Racy Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli is breaking the internet! The former Bigg Boss contestant never fails to send her fans into a frenzy with her bold fashion statements. The actress once again turned up the heat on social media with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, on Thursday shared the hot video of her flaunting her bombshell body from a racy photo shoot.

In the video, Nikki was seen posing in a plunging black bralette top with matching skirt. She was seen striking a series of sensuous poses while looking into the camera. Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, “Custom made, I don’t fit in."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss season 14 which skyrocketed her popularity.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Nikki Tamboli spoke about how she is happy that the perception about her being just ‘a pretty face’ is slowly changing. “Earlier, I had to skirmish the stereotype of primarily being more of a pretty face. Filmmakers and producers are grasping with the fact that I’m a lot more than that,” she told us.

“Slowly and steadily, all thanks to the work opportunities I’ve been bestowed with, I’ve been able to paint the fact that there’s a lot of finesse in my craft as a performing artist. I’m glad that the people in the industry who matter are acknowledging the performer in me and are bringing work offers to me accordingly,” the 26-year-old actress added.