Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Curves In Bold Yellow Bikini; Hot Photos Leave All Stunned

Apart from her stints in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli is also known for her fashion sense. The actress often drops gorgeous pictures of herself on social media, leaving her fans completely stunned. On Friday evening too, Nikki took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of too-hot-to-handle clicks which are now setting fire on the internet.

In these latest pictures, Nikki Tamboli can be seen flaunting her curves in a yellow bikini with a matching yellow bikini bottom with a sarong wrap. She kept her tresses open and opted for smoky make-up. Needless to say, the actress’ bold look is breathtakingly gorgeous and is making everyone’s heart skip a beat.

Nikki Tamboli’s pictures have caused a frenzy on social media platforms, with fans expressing their love for the actress. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and red-heart emojis. While several social media users called Nikki ‘sexiest’, others wrote ‘hottest’. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Nikki talked about her bold fashion sense. She answered if her glamorous pictures can create a certain perception about her and come in the way of getting serious roles. “Not really. I’m an artist and I feel I’m tailor-made for performing arts. My social media is a reflection of who I’m in real life. But that certainly doesn’t define every shade of my personality,” she said.

“That’s just one side to it. There are countless layers in an individual’s personality and slowly and steadily, the other layers of my personality are coming out with the kind of work I’m choosing for myself,” Nikki added.

Nikki Tamboli became a household name by participating in Bigg Boss 14. She then also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.