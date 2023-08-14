Nikki Tamboli Gets Trolled, Called A Porn Star; Says 'It's An Insult To Those Ladies, They Deserve Respect'

Television personality Nikki Tamboli recently received hate on Instagram after she posted some photos of herself in a bold outfit. While Nikki is no stranger to online trolling, this incident took it up a notch. Some trolls also called her a porn star. She opened up about this hate in a new interview and said that it does not shake her as she never attempts to seek external validation.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, she said, “You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive."

Nikki added, “Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level."

“The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realise that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life," the Bigg Boss alum said.

She said that she does not give any importance to trolls and has not allowed them the power to bring her down. She said that her haters can keep trying to pull her down but their efforts will go in vain as she will rise like a phoenix every time.

“It’s important to filter your mind to an extent that you can differentiate between what’s relevant and what doesn’t deserve your heed. Irrespective of what people say, I know I’m here to build my identity and carve out my own niche. I don’t have a filmi background that will help me serve projects on a platter. I’m here to create my own journey and there’s so much to focus on myself that sometimes, even 24 hours in a day is less. I’m not for anything that’s a hindrance to my personal growth and well-being. And this simple thought helps me have keep my mental health sane," Nikki said.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has been featured in several music videos. She often makes headlines for her stylish and bold outfit choices.