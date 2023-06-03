CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In A Backless Bikini Top, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In A Backless Bikini Top, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 20:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Actress Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a black bikini top for a sexy video.

Actress Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a black bikini top for a sexy video.

Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name after doing Bigg Boss 14, looks hot as she flaunts her bombshell body in a bold bikini top. Check out her sexy video

Nikki Tamboli is known for showing off her bombshell body in sexy videos and photos. And the Bigg Boss 14 fame is once again turning up the heat with a hot video which has now gone viral on Instagram.

Nikki, who became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show, often creates a stir on social media, thanks to her racy photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, an old video of Nikki flaunting her curves has resurfaced on the internet.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old actress had Instagrammed a sexy video, posing sensuously in a black backless bikini top paired with a pair of distressed denim. Sharing the video, Nikki had written, “And in the winter I crave all those sun-kissed moments."

Actress Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a black bikini top for a sexy video.

Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. She had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay. In one of the videos, Nikki was seen enjoying a pool day. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON."

RELATED NEWS
Nikki Tamboli looks smoking hot in a colourful bikini.
Nikki Tamboli slips into a sexy bikini for a swim.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bigg Boss
  2. bollywood
  3. Nikki Tamboli
first published:June 03, 2023, 20:39 IST
last updated:June 03, 2023, 20:39 IST