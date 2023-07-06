Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In A Very Plunging Mini Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a sizzling outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, often takes the social media platform by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, an old video of Nikki flaunting her cleavage in a very glamorous mini dress has surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

The 26-year-old actress posted a sexy video of her in a purple mini with an extra plunging neckline to Instagram and took the online world by storm, quite literally. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in the sizzling dress.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes. She was recently seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.