CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Oozes Hotness In A Very Racy Strapless Dress, Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Oozes Hotness In A Very Racy Strapless Dress, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 13:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat in a sexy strapless black dress. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat in a sexy strapless black dress. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli burns up Instagram with her super duper hot look for a film screening. Check out her sexy video here

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy look in a very racy dress. On Thursday evening, Nikki attended the screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The actress-model opted for a glamorous outfit for the occasion.

Nikki Tamboli dazzled in a black strapless dress as she arrived at the event. The actress completed her look with a stylish pendant and kept her hair open and makeup minimal. She teamed her outfit with a pair of high heels.

Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. The 26-year-old actress-model had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay. In one of the videos, Nikki was seen enjoying a pool day. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON." Needless to say, her fans loved Nikki’s look. One user wrote, “Hotness." Another one commented, “Wow, you look so hot!" “Always hot," a third user wrote.

Nikki Tamboli looks smoking hot in a colourful bikini.
Nikki Tamboli slips into a sexy bikini for a swim.
RELATED NEWS
Nikki Tamboli shells out major fashion goals with her stunning photos from Goa.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Nikki Tamboli
first published:May 26, 2023, 13:13 IST
last updated:May 26, 2023, 13:13 IST