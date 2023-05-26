Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Oozes Hotness In A Very Racy Strapless Dress, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy look in a very racy dress. On Thursday evening, Nikki attended the screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The actress-model opted for a glamorous outfit for the occasion.

Nikki Tamboli dazzled in a black strapless dress as she arrived at the event. The actress completed her look with a stylish pendant and kept her hair open and makeup minimal. She teamed her outfit with a pair of high heels.

Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. The 26-year-old actress-model had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay. In one of the videos, Nikki was seen enjoying a pool day. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON." Needless to say, her fans loved Nikki’s look. One user wrote, “Hotness." Another one commented, “Wow, you look so hot!" “Always hot," a third user wrote.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.