Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Raises The Heat In A Leopard Print Plunging Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 22:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Actress Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a sexy outfit.

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli often takes Instagram by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and glamorous outfits. Check out her sexy video here

Nikki Tamboli is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a sizzling outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss season 14, often takes social media by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and glamorous outfits. Now, an old video of Nikki flaunting her curves has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old actress had shared a sexy video on her social media account and took the online world by storm, quite literally. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in a leopard print bralette top. The actress paired her racy look with minimal makeup.

Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. She had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay. In one of the videos, Nikki was seen enjoying a pool day. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

