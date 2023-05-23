HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises The Heat In Bold Saree With Plunging Blouse, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is once again setting Instagram on fire with her sexy video in a glamorous saree. Nikki on Monday sent fans into a frenzy as she posted a hot video in which she is showing off her enviable figure in a very, very glamorous saree.

Nikki Tamboli looked super hot in a powder pink saree from Dolly J Studio. The actress-model ditched jewellery for her ultra-glamorous look and styled her hair in perfect beach waves. “Gorgeous as always," one fan commented on Nikki’s sexy video. Another one said, “You look stunning."

Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. The 26-year-old actress-model had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay. In one of the videos, Nikki was seen enjoying a pool day. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON." Needless to say, her fans loved Nikki’s look. One user wrote, “Hotness." Another one commented, “Wow, you look so hot!" “Always hot," a third user wrote.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.