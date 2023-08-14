CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In Sizzling Outfit; Video of Hot Photo Shoot Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a very racy white outfit.

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli oozes hotness in a very racy all-white outfit. Check out her sexy video here.

Nikki Tamboli knows how to break the internet! The former Bigg Boss contestant never fails to impress fans with her bold fashion statements. Nikki Tamboli has once again turned up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, on Sunday shared the hot video of her flaunting her bombshell body from a racy photo shoot.

In the video, Nikki was seen posing in a plunging white crop top with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She was seen striking a series of sensuous poses on the floor of the studio and looking into the camera. Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, “Make them stop and stare."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss season 14 which skyrocketed her popularity.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Nikki Tamboli spoke about how she is happy that the perception about her being just ‘a pretty face’ is slowly changing. “Earlier, I had to skirmish the stereotype of primarily being more of a pretty face. Filmmakers and producers are grasping with the fact that I’m a lot more than that,” she told us.

“Slowly and steadily, all thanks to the work opportunities I’ve been bestowed with, I’ve been able to paint the fact that there’s a lot of finesse in my craft as a performing artist. I’m glad that the people in the industry who matter are acknowledging the performer in me and are bringing work offers to me accordingly,” the 26-year-old actress added.

