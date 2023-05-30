Nikki Tamboli Reveals Getting Several Item Song Offers But She Wants To Make Bollywood Debut Soon

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. The actress has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh for a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told E-Times recently.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame also revealed that she has been getting several offers for item songs and added, “When you don’t belong to a filmi family, the journey is not easy. I have been getting a lot of offers for item songs and music videos. While I don’t regret letting go of most of them, some of those videos became huge hits. Sometimes, you lag behind because there is nobody to guide you properly.”

During the interaction, Nikki also talked about her Bigg Boss 14 journey and called it a ‘turning point’ for her. “Before that, nobody really knew me outside south India. I just went with the flow during the show and I had never expected that it would make me so popular," she said.

Nikki also talked about being a part of South movies and shared, “I have loved doing south films. They are very punctual and professional. Also, I believe that language can’t be a barrier for an actor these days."