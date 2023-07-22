Nikki Tamboli Turns 'Seductive Barbie' In Her Backless Denim Attire

Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion sense. Each time she drops a picture or a video on social media, she leaves her fans and followers gasping for breath. On Friday too, the Bigg Boss fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a hottest-ever in which she was seen posing in denim attire.

Nikki Tamboli sported a reversed denim shirt and paired it with matching pants. The actress tied her hair into an untidy bun ad opted for glam make-up. She grooved to the Barbie Girl song and left everyone gasping for breath. In the caption of her video, Nikki wrote, “Gotta my Own back".

Soon after the video was shared, fans and followers rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While one of the fans called her ‘seductive beauty’, another user simply wrote ‘hotness’. A number of users also dropped fire and red-heart emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Nikki Tamboli often drops gorgeous pictures on social media. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her bold fashion sense. She answered if her glamorous pictures can create a certain perception about her and come in the way of getting serious roles. “Not really. I’m an artist and I feel I’m tailor-made for performing arts. My social media is a reflection of who I’m in real life. But that certainly doesn’t define every shade of my personality,” Nikki told us.

“That’s just one side to it. There are countless layers in an individual’s personality and slowly and steadily, the other layers of my personality are coming out with the kind of work I’m choosing for myself,” the actress added.

Nikki Tamboli became a household name by participating in Bigg Boss 14. She then also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.