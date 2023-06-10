Nimrat Kaur Slams Reports of Dasvi Sequel and Calls It ‘An Absolute Rumour’ | Exclusive

With Dasvi last year, actor Nimrat Kaur returned to Hindi films five years after Airlift (2016). The film portrayed her as a submissive wife of a pompous and uneducated chief minister, who then goes on to stand against her husband. The social comedy emerged as a surprise winner and won her wide critical acclaim. Last month, reports started doing the rounds that a sequel of Dasvi has been sanctioned and that it is all set to go on floors by the end of this year.

Nimrat, however, in an exclusive chat with News18, slams the speculation. She reveals, “No, it’s not true. It’s an absolute rumour. I’ve not heard about it and so, I’ve no comments to make. Had it been true, I would’ve heard it before anyone else.”

The 41-year-old might have risen to fame with the theatrical film, The Lunchbox (2013), but in the last few years, she went on to feature in a bunch of digital projects including Dasvi, The Test Case and the recently released Disney+ Hotstar show School Of Lies. She believes that there has been a vast change in the scripts coming to her today and attributes the same to the boom in the OTT space.

“Things have improved a thousand fold. With OTT, there has come an explosion of content and with that explosion, you’re spoilt for choice. There’s so much to choose from. There’s so much more I can choose from as an actor. Right now, we aren’t just propelled by TV or films. We’ve this huge bridge in the middle called OTT where you’ll be watched if you have a good and interesting product. With OTT, you can attach yourself to great stories which would otherwise never be told,” she explains.

Nimrit went on to say that School Of Lies wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be released a decade back when she began her career. “A School Of Lies wouldn’t have had the kind of canvas and backing it has today, ten years ago. I can guarantee that. Where would you tell a story like this? Which medium would you tell a story like this in? It requires a certain kind of screen time. So, what would you do with a story like this? The possibility of storytelling has become so large that by virtue of it, work has flourished so much,” she explains.

The web series, which released last Friday (June 2), opened to raving reviews. Themed on bullying, institutional abuse and emotional pangs of childhood, it saw Nimrat playing an avuncular career counsellor at a boarding school, who is also dealing with her own demons. As she basks in its success, the Homeland and Wayward Pines actor tells us, “It has been very heartening to know that not just the film fraternity but also everyone and anyone who’s been watching the show have liked it. School Of Lies is such a human canvas and all of us have dealt with or come across these stories within friends, family and extended family somewhere in some context. So, that’s why it has hit home.”

Lauding the show’s honest intentions and compelling storytelling, she points out, “I think the best thing is that the intention with which the show was made has tugged at people’s heartstrings. It was never meant for any sensationalism or any effect or any kind of shock value. It’s a dark part of life that very often is unspoken about because it’s a very inconvenient reality and very unsettling truth and it’s best to push it under the carpet because it serves everyone’s purpose. It has hit home because of the truth and the sensitivity with which it has been portrayed.”

The actor, who will next be seen in Foundation season two, Happy Teachers’ Day and Section 84, further adds, “I’ve been getting a lot of love for my character Nandita and her non-judgmental and empathetic take on the entire matter. It has been very, very heart-warming. I’m very moved by all the love that I’ve been receiving.”​