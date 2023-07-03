Nimrat Kaur To Abhishek Bachchan: B-Town Celebs Wish Fans On Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima honours those mentors or gurus in our lives who have led us in the right direction. The day is celebrated on the first full moon day since the summer solstice. It usually falls during the month of Ashadha, or from July to August. This year the day is being observed today, July 3. Sharing her greeting on the day dedicated to the contribution of teachers in our life, actress Nimrat Kaur posted a couple of pictures with her maternal grandmother, whom she mentioned as a major source of inspiration. She wrote, “Dedicating today’s Guru Purnima to my Nani ji, who constantly wants to upgrade her skincare range, wonders how she can do a Vrikshasana after seeing my yoga day post, and doesn’t like to hang out with old people because they’re boring. Her life hack - sticking by her daily routine with soldier-like discipline, travelling light emotionally, and waking up every day with a child-like curiosity and stars in her eyes. A life goal and someone I’ll be lucky to be like as I grow younger! Happy Guru Purnima all."

The actress’ followers soon joined in with their comments and wishes. One of them said, “Your Guru (Nani) is so adorable. God bless you all always," while another said, “She sounds like an amazing Nani."

Abhishek Bachchan shared an Instagram Stories to wish everyone on the occasion of Guru Purnima. It featured an illustration of a student touching the feet of the guru to seek blessings. The caption along with the picture read, “Guru se bada koi vidwaan nahi, Guru se zyada koi mahaan nahin. (No one is more knowledgeable than a teacher and no one is greater than a teacher)."

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna posted a video of a street vendor using various techniques to make the coolers he serves more appetising. He wrote, “My Guru Purnima is dedicated to the Street Food Vendors of India. Nothing inspires me more than them. Imagination-Flavors-Entrepreneurship-Hardwork-Passion. Innovation in Indian DNA is to the next level."

My #GuruPurnima is dedicated to the Street Food Vendors of India.Nothing inspires me more than them. Imagination-Flavors-Entrepreneurship-Hardwork-PassionInnovation in Indian DNA is to the next level. #MadeInIndia ❤️ WhatsApp forward. Credit @satan_food pic.twitter.com/42u1TvhnZ8 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 3, 2023

Many commented back on the post, saying that the chef himself is a teacher and an inspiration to many.