Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia BLASTS Bigg Boss 16 'Mandali' Fans, Says 'You Don't Know...'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and Sajid Khan’s friendship in the Bigg Boss 16 house was widely loved by all. Together, they were called ‘Mandali’. However, ever since the show ended, several reports regarding the Mandali friends are not the same anymore have been making headlines. Now, in a recent interview, Nimrit lashed out at Mandali fans and argued that it gets ‘annoying’ when they troll her for ‘childish’ reasons.

“I get it that there are sentiments attached. People have showered immense love on us and their sentiments are there but I feel when your friendship is genuine you don’t need to blow the trumpet," Nimrit told E-Times.

“If I’ve three friends who are not from this industry I don’t need to put up stories for them on social media. I am not that active there. If I am a friend I don’t need to make public appearances for that friend. I am a friend who will be there for my friend when they need it the most," the actress added.

The former Choti Sarrdaarni further mentioned that she gets trolled for not sharing pictures with her Mandali friends on social media. She argued that she does not get bothered by trolls anymore and urged them to understsand that “I can’t physically be there or present but of course I am there for my friends."

“I’ve given up thinking and it is fine. Troll karna hai kar lo, if I want to wish I’ve already done. It should be between friends and everything can’t be on social media. I get it we were in a reality show and you saw us brushing our teeth also but now we are at our home and everything can’t be on display all the time," Nimrit concluded.

Bigg Boss 16 concluded in February this year. The show was won my MC Stan whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.